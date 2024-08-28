Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $175.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.