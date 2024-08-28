Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,063.75.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.6 %

MELI opened at $2,000.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,732.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,639.76. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,029.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.