Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,807,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,650,000 after acquiring an additional 65,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $193.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.71. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $193.73. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

