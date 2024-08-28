Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 147.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $348.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.26 and its 200 day moving average is $341.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,398. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

