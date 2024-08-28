California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of California Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.41%.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

