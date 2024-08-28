Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$71.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$74.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$74.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.11 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.301217 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

