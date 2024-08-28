Canadian Natural Resources Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:CNQ)

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $36.94 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 64.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,243,000 after acquiring an additional 464,677 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 97.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $710,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 79.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 141.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

