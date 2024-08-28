Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$123.87.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at C$111.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3040191 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total value of C$6,307,717.49. In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total transaction of C$6,307,717.49. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,530 shares of company stock worth $13,567,182. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.