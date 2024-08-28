Cango (CANG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cango had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter.

CANG opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.34 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

