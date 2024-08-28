Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 1,776 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 96.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.00 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

