Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,796 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 267.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 291.8% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.