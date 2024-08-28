Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$47.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Capital Power traded as high as C$44.94 and last traded at C$44.74, with a volume of 51338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.43.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.89.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$98,577.10. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.07.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

