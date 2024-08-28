CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 1,305,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 2,689,355 shares.The stock last traded at $125.37 and had previously closed at $122.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after buying an additional 942,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.05 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

