Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FUN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $58.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 932.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

