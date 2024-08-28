Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Head to Head Comparison

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 8.56% 16.68% 8.75% PermRock Royalty Trust 85.38% 6.99% 6.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $59.64 billion 0.59 $3.04 billion $1.80 10.43 PermRock Royalty Trust $6.20 million 8.40 $6.26 million $0.42 10.19

Risk and Volatility

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust. PermRock Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.38%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Cenovus Energy pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segment assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Sunrise projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets. The Conventional segment holds natural gas liquids and natural gas assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in offshore operation, exploration, and development activities in China and the East Coast of Canada. The Canadian Refining segment owns and operates Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and ethanol plants. The U.S. Refining segment refines crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.