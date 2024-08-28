Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Sells $51,362.08 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 506 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $6,188.38.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

See Also

