Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $316,426.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,961,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,531,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $299.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.08 and its 200 day moving average is $170.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.