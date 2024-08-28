Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $316,426.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,961,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,531,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $299.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.08 and its 200 day moving average is $170.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

