China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Posts Earnings Results

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. China Coal Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter.
China Coal Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOZY opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.09. China Coal Energy has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.
About China Coal Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Coal Energy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.