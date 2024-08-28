China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Posts Earnings Results

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. China Coal Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOZY opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.09. China Coal Energy has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

About China Coal Energy

See Also

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

