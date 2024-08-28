China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Down 8.9 %
CGA opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.49.
About China Green Agriculture
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.