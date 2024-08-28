Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Benchmark lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 607.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHUY stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $640.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

