Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Benchmark lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chuy’s
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s
Chuy’s Stock Down 0.1 %
CHUY stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $640.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40.
About Chuy’s
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chuy’s
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.