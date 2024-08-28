Citigroup Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $560.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $512.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $444.70.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $486.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.38. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

