Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $984,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $256.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

