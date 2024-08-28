ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $349.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.07.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

