Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $18.94 Average PT from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

