CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNX Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.