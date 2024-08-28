Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.46. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.95.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
