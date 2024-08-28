Comparing Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57% Oportun Financial -11.66% -11.04% -1.31%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $296.44 million 0.36 -$179.95 million ($2.73) -1.09

This table compares Prairie Operating and Oportun Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prairie Operating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prairie Operating and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 91.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prairie Operating beats Oportun Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

