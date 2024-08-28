ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $117.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

