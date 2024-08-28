Contrasting CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) & Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of CytoDyn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Evolus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CytoDyn shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Evolus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CytoDyn and Evolus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytoDyn $270,000.00 514.53 -$79.82 million ($0.05) -2.63 Evolus $237.26 million 4.18 -$61.69 million ($1.05) -15.10

Analyst Ratings

Evolus has higher revenue and earnings than CytoDyn. Evolus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytoDyn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CytoDyn and Evolus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytoDyn 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Evolus has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.61%. Given Evolus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evolus is more favorable than CytoDyn.

Profitability

This table compares CytoDyn and Evolus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytoDyn N/A N/A -478.47% Evolus -22.43% N/A -22.88%

Risk & Volatility

CytoDyn has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolus has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evolus beats CytoDyn on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Its leronlimab is currently under phase 2 development for the treatment of NASH, HIV- NASH, and solid tumors, as well as under pre-clinical development for the treatment of HIV-PrEP and HIV-Cure. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. It also provides dermal filler products under the Estyme and Evolysse names. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

