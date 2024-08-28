Critical Analysis: Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) & VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aravive and VYNE Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive 0 0 0 0 N/A VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 219.44%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Aravive.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive N/A N/A N/A VYNE Therapeutics -6,874.47% -56.75% -48.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aravive and VYNE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aravive and VYNE Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive $6.99 million 0.42 -$76.32 million ($0.96) -0.04 VYNE Therapeutics $486,000.00 53.81 -$28.45 million ($5.45) -0.33

VYNE Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aravive. VYNE Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aravive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aravive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.4% of Aravive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Aravive has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aravive beats VYNE Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aravive



Aravive, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The company also develops AVB-S6, a soluble Fc-fusion protein to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. It has a license and collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited to identify and develop novel high-affinity bispecific antibodies targeting cancer and fibrosis; and license agreement with 3D Medicines Inc. to develop products that contain batiraxcept as the sole drug substance for the treatment of human oncological diseases in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About VYNE Therapeutics



VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure. It also develops VYN202, a BD2-selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

