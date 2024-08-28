Critical Survey: Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) versus Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) and Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cavco Industries and Hovnanian Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries 8.12% 14.30% 10.81% Hovnanian Enterprises 8.02% 54.85% 10.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cavco Industries and Hovnanian Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries $1.80 billion 1.86 $157.82 million $18.35 21.96 Hovnanian Enterprises $2.91 billion 0.46 $205.89 million $30.00 7.39

Volatility and Risk

Hovnanian Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Cavco Industries. Hovnanian Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cavco Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cavco Industries has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hovnanian Enterprises has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cavco Industries and Hovnanian Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavco Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hovnanian Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cavco Industries presently has a consensus target price of $423.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.07%. Hovnanian Enterprises has a consensus target price of $155.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.08%. Given Cavco Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cavco Industries is more favorable than Hovnanian Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Hovnanian Enterprises on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands. It produces park model RVs; vacation cabins; and factory-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces various modular homes, which include single and multi-section ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two- and three-story homes, and multi-family units. Further, it provides conforming and non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail stores, as well as various independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. It distributes its products through a network of independent and company-owned retailers, planned community operators, and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans, title insurance, and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

