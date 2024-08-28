Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target Cut to $34.05

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $38.40 to $34.05 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 129.29% from the stock’s current price.

DQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DQ opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.28. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $37.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $11,080,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 480,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 409,057 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $9,647,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

