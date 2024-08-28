DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Head to Head Review

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DATATRAK International and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 1 4 2 0 2.14

Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $19.22, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

44.5% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DATATRAK International and Marathon Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $6.18 million 0.17 $2.66 million N/A N/A Marathon Digital $564.95 million 8.88 $261.17 million $2.15 8.26

Marathon Digital has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Risk & Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.56, meaning that its stock price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital 62.57% -5.86% -4.73%

Summary

Marathon Digital beats DATATRAK International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

