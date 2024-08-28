David W. Heinzmann Sells 8,715 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $268.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $7,916,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

