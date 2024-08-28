Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $41.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.