Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $141.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 957,275 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average of $118.66. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

