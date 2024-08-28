DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $773,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,811,279.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,447 shares of company stock worth $56,314,905. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,567 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $128.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of -119.27, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.43. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

