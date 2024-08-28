Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stake Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dropbox by 548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.33 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,811,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,611 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

