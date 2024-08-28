Duluth (DLTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Duluth has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.220–0.220 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.70 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Duluth has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

