Dycom Industries, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $8.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.57.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $172.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $196.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.70.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,679,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,543.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 84.2% in the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

