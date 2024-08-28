Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,026,856 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 879,889 shares.The stock last traded at $13.63 and had previously closed at $13.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,067,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,753 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

