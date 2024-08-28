Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

EBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EBC opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $24,543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1,965.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,622,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 24.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,835,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,599,000 after acquiring an additional 950,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 58.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,079,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 764,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,993,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after acquiring an additional 576,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

