ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of EAH opened at GBX 106.71 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5,350.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ECO Animal Health Group has a one year low of GBX 82.67 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.55.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

