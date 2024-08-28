ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of EAH opened at GBX 106.71 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5,350.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ECO Animal Health Group has a one year low of GBX 82.67 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.55.
ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile
