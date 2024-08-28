Edward H. Frank Sells 500 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $231.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.82.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.