Elastic (ESTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.15 million. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elastic stock opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.90. Elastic has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at $309,980,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.84.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

