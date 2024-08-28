Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.
Several research analysts have commented on ESI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
NYSE ESI opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
