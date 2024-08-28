enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EU. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on enCore Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

enCore Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:EU opened at $3.61 on Thursday. enCore Energy has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $665.70 million, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that enCore Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enCore Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EU. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in enCore Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in enCore Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

