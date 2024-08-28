ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ENG opened at $1.50 on Monday. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

