Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equifax by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,949,000 after acquiring an additional 206,037 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $302.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $303.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

