Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $294.00 at Truist Financial

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $282.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.55.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $295.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $298.19. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

